Mechi-Mahakali campaign for constitution implementation: Chair Oli

3 March, Surunga (Jhapa): CPN (UML) Chairman KP Sharma Oli has said the Mechi-Mahakali national campaign was launched for constitution implementation and strengthening of democracy.

The CPN (UML) is launching the campaign from Saturday. At a news conference organised by Press Chautari, Jhapa, Chairman Oli, who arrived here to inaugurate the campaign, said the elements which tried to obstruct the promulgation of constitution through the Constituent Assembly and which are now against constitution implementation should be exposed.

Similarly, party senior leader Jhalanath Khanal said that they were launching the campaign to wipe out the misinformation about the party in Tarai.

Likewise, another leader Madhav Kumar Nepal said that the CPN (UML) was in fovour of economic and social transformation of the society and cultural and lingual preservation. RSS