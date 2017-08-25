25 August, Kathmandu: Nepali Congress general secretary Dr Shashanka Koirala said the role of media was vital for institutional development of democracy.

Addressing a programme organised at his private residence, Maharajgunj today in honour of newly elected leadership of the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ), he opined that the communication sector should always remain alert to the possible threat against democracy. “Press that remains as the State’s fourth power is always supposed to be free and impartial and to contribute to the strengthening of democracy,” he asserted.

FNJ newly elected Chairperson Govinda Acharya stated that there would be no compromise with anyone for safeguarding the freedom of press. He also reaffirmed his commitment to work for the welfare of media persons in the country.

Nepal Press Union Chairperson Badri Sigdel suggested the newly elected office-bearers of the FNJ to accommodate one and all and make the Federation a common organization in a true sense.

Similarly, former Secretary-General Poshan KC spoke of the need for the new office-bearers of FNJ to continue ensuring physical and financial security of media persons.

Present at the programme were NC leader Shekhar Koirala, former Deputy Prime Minister and NC leader Sujata Koirala, former Minister for Foreign Affairs Prakash Sharan Mahat, minister Ram Krishna Yadav, State-Ministers and former Chairpersons of the FNJ and senior journalists.

Earlier, leader NC Mahat had organized a tea reception at his residence to congratulate the newly elected FNJ office-bearers and members. RSS