11 June, Kathmandu: A meeting held today between the government and Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal to bring all disgruntled parties on board the second round of local-level election ended inconclusively.

During the meeting held at the Office of the Prime Minister at Singha Durbar, the government expressed commitment to amend necessary laws to bring the RJP-Nepal on board the elections immediately.

However, the RJP-Nepal said that it could not participate in the second round of the elections scheduled for June 28, saying the ruling parties did not address their demands.

Talking to media-persons after the meeting, senior leader of the Nepali Congress, Ram Chandra Poudel, said that an understanding has been reached to amend some laws to create environment conducive to bring the RJP-Nepal on board the elections.

Anil Jha, member of the Presidium of RJP-Nepal said that they would not participate in the elections until there is an amendment to the constitution, an increment in the number of local levels on the basis of population, and the withdrawal of cases filed during Tarai-Madhes agitations.

Jha said that RJP-Nepal would announce its protest programme by holding a meeting today itself.

Present in the meeting were Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President, Sher Bahadur Deuba, senior leader Poudel, leader Krishna Prasad Sitaula, CPN (Maoist Centre) leader Narayankaji Shrestha, Deputy Prime Ministers—Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar and krishna Bahadur Mahara, RJP-Nepal leaders—Mahantha Thakur, Sarat Singh Bhandari, Mahendra Yadav, among others. RSS