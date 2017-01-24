Melamchi drinking water tunnel digging- 5 km to go

24 Jan, Chautara: Only 5-km of the tunnel of Melamchi Drinking Water Project is now left to be dug.

As of now, 22.5 of 27.5 km tunnel from Ambathan of Helambu VDC of Sindhupalchowk district has been constructed, shared Executive Director of Melamchi Drinking Water Development Committee, Ghanashyam Bhattarai.

The target is to distribute drinking water to the denizens of capital city before Dashain festival of 2017. He further informed that construction of remaining 5 km of the tunnel would be completed by coming July.

The tunnel digging is being carried out at six different sites.