Melamchi Water Project will be expedited: Minister Singh

20 Jan, Kathmandu: Newly appointed Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation, Prem Bahadur Singh, has expressed commitment to expedite the completion of the Melamchi Drinking Water Project.

At an interaction organised by Reporters’ Club Nepal here on Friday, Minister Singh said that 15 per cent people are still deprived of drinking water facility in the country. Saying Tarai Drinking Water Improvement Project has been initiated in 20 districts of Tarai, he said that 106 projects are on the phase of implementation.

Senior citizen friendly centre to be established

On the occasion, Newly appointed Minister for Women, Children and Social Welfare, Kumar Khadka, said that the Ministry would bring effective plans to end violence against women.

Expressing commitment to bring programmes in favour of senior citizen and street children, Minister Khadka said that senior citizen friendly centre would be established in every local units.

He also stressed that the constitution should be amended through consensus and unity of all parties was essential to resolve the existing problems. RSS