21 Oct, Biratnagar: Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of Nepal Democratic Forum (NDF) Bijaya Kumar Gachchhadar on Friday viewed that the unification of the Nepali Congress and the NDF is aimed at addressing the demands of Madhesi, Tharu and Janajatis.

Saying the unification has helped increase NC’s popularity in all seven provinces, he claimed that an agreement was struck to give him a position of Vice President in the NC, and accommodate cadres of the NDF in a respectful way.

DPM Gachchhadar was talking to media-persons at Biratnagar airport. He also said he was committed to resolving the issue of the Madhes. RSS