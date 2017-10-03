3 Oct, SRINAGAR, India: Suspected militants stormed a paramilitary base in Indian-administered Kashmir, police said Tuesday, leaving one attacker dead and two security personnel wounded.

At least three militants hurled grenades and fired automatic weapons at the main gate of the Border Security Force (BSF) base near Srinagar in the pre-dawn assault, before entering the high security area, according to officials.

“We have neutralised one of the attackers. Two are remaining,” inspector general of police, Muneer Ahmed Khan told AFP, adding two security personnel had suffered injuries. Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947 but both claim the territory in full.

For decades rebel groups have fought roughly 500,000 Indian soldiers deployed in the territory, demanding independence or a merger of the former Himalayan kingdom with Pakistan.

New Delhi has said Pakistan initiates cross-border firing to help anti-India rebels cross into Indian-administered Kashmir to launch attacks. Two children were killed Monday during an exchange of gunfire between Indian and Pakistani troops, Indian authorities said. However, Islamabad says it provides only diplomatic support to the Kashmiri campaign for self-determination.