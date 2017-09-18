18 Sept, Lalitpur: Minister for Information and Communications Mohan Bahadur Basnet has said that the sports sector will have a great role to get the country recognized in the international arena.

Inaugurating the 7th Nepal Swimming Association (NSA) Championship Cup at the International Sports Complex Pool, Satdobato, on Monday, Minister Basnet argued that the advancement of the sports sector would help grow the national economy.

He further spoke the need for enhancing professionalism in the sports sector by developing swimming pools and sports grounds in each district.

On another note, he said the development interventions would be expedited following the completion of all three-tiers of elections in Nepal.

Similarly, Association chair Ashok Bajracharya shared that 184 individuals including 112 males and 72 females are participating in a two-day championship.