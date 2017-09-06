6 Sept, Kathmandu: Minister for Information and Communications Mohan Bahadur Basnet has urged the Nepal Telecom employees to work for people and the company.

During an interaction organized by Nepal Telecom here today, Minister Basnet said the entire company should focus on increasing customers, publicity and income generation. He pointed out the need of practicing reward and punishment.

It was shared at the interaction that customer base of Nepal Telecom had reached 17.4 million by mid May 2017. Similarly, the customer base of the internet reached 8.3 million in the same period.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Information and Communications Tapta Bahadur Bista said the Telecom could take a stride by wiping out the hassles and formulating plans accordingly.

Similarly, Telecom Chairman and Ministry Secretary Mahendra Man Gurung spoke of the need for expanding telecom towers.

The Nepal Telecom has set a goal to increase its clients by 17 per cent under different programmes in the current fiscal year to give priority to the telecom service as per the expectation of clients.

According to the Telecom, it has a plan to invest around Rs 22 billion for the expansion of its service as well as to strengthen quality of the services.

Chairperson of the Nepal Telecom Authority, Digamber Jha, said that the Telecom has expedited activities in order to expand internet services in village as soon as possible.

Similarly, Managing Director Kamini Rajbhandari said that the Telecom has been providing its services as per the demand of the clients. RSS