Minister KC calls for patience

20 Jan, Kathmandu: Minister for Urban Development Arjun Narsingh KC has urged all concerned to observe complete patience over the incident that took place in Nuwakot, taking over the report of the local level restructuring commission.

Issuing a statement here Friday, Minister KC has expressed concerned over the incident of arson and vandalism, as well as the clash that took place with police in his home district. Urging all including the local administration, police, political parties and the locals to exercise restraint, he has appealed to seek solution to problems through democratic means.

He has, in the statement, also noted that the Prime Minister has given assurances to hold a meeting of all the major political parties tomorrow and resolve the problem through the due process. RSS