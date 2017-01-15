Minister Mahat reiterates amendment to make the constitution accommodative

15 Jan, Washington D.C. (USA): Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat has said all processes would be completed within a year for giving a political outlet to the country and the country would focus on economic development after that.

Addressing a programme organised by the Jana Samparka Samiti, Texas, he stated that Nepal has spend long time for establishing the rule of law and now preparations were being made to go for election by amending the constitution accommodating the dissatisfied parties as well.

“The amendment proposal has been brought in order to increase the acceptability of the constitution,” he said, adding that nobody becomes a nationalist by chanting slogans in the streets. He was referring to the protests of the opposition parties, including the main opposition party, CPN (UML), to the constitution amendment bill registered in the parliament.

Talking on relations with Nepal’s neighbours, the Minister for Foreign Affairs reiterated that the country’s foreign policy in relation to its neighbours should be formulated through discussions at the diplomatic table.

In a separate context, he said challenges were being faced in the post-earthquake reconstruction due to the shortage of skilled human resources. He also appealed to the Nepalis living abroad to contribute to the country’s development.

On the occasion, Jana Samparka Samiti, America president Ananda Bista handed over to Minister Mahat a cheque for 29,500 dollars out of the 73,000 dollars that the Samiti had raised as aid for the earthquake survivors. Before this, the Samiti has contributed 40,500 dollars immediately after the earthquake and 3,000 dollars later as scholarship. The amount would be deposited in the earthquake victims relief fund set up by the Nepali Congress. Part of the amount would be spent for constructing a school in one of the earthquake-affected districts. RSS