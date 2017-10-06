6 Oct, Kathmandu: Home Minister Janardan Sharma has said that the government employees should work with the objectives to providing prompt services to the service seekers rather than ruling them.

While inaugurating a three-month training relating to law and justice to the officials of Nepal Administration Service here Friday, Minister Sharma added that the officials should concentrate on speedy service delivery.

On another note, Sharma clarified that the officials failing in the training will not be recommended for Chief District Officer (CDO) in future.

Speaking in the same programme, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Yagya Bahadur Thapa urged all to be benefited from the training. RSS