26 August, Pokhara: Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Yagya Bahadur Thapa has urged all sides to lend support for flood survivors in the eastern and western Terai.

Addressing a programme ‘Joining hands for relief in crisis’ organized by Nepal Tarun Dal, Kaski here on Saturday, Minister Thapa asked for support from all sides to render relief to the sisters and brothers who came across a very pathetic living condition due to immoderate monsoon floods in the southern plains.

The government is proactive in immediately distributing relief package including food and shelter to those living in wretched life in the aftermath of natural disaster, Minister Thapa added.

Nepal Tarun Dal central President Jeet Jung Basnet shared that the youth wing of the Nepali Congress has so far collected Rs 1 million and has a plan to distribute the aid to the most affected households reaching to their doorsteps.

Speaking on the occasion, NC Kaski President Krishna KC also urged for all residents of Pokhara to extend humanitarian support to the flood survivors.

Aroudn Rs 300,000 was raised at the cultural show held on the occasion. RSS