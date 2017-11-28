28 Nov, Pathari, Morang: Minister without portfolio Shiva Kumar Mandal’s body guard died of heart attack today.

He is Warrant Officer 2 of Nepal Army, Ram Bahadur Buda, 46, according to Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar BC. Buda, who was at the house of minister Mandal at Biratnagar-1, was admitted to a local Birat Nursing Home on Monday night after he complained of some health problems.

Buda was pronounced dead upon reaching the hospital. BC said that preparation was underway to hand over Buda’s body to the NA. RSS