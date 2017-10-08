8 Oct, Kathmandu: The Ministry of General Administration has sent a request to the Public Service Commission for announcement of vacancy for the post of Joint Secretary and Under Secretary.

The request has been made for announcement of vacancy for the post of 93 joint secretaries and 295 under-secretaries, according to chief of the human resource division at the Ministry Shalikram Dahal.

The Ministry is now working to compile the number of vacant positions for the post of section officers and will be announced through the Commission soon, said Dahal. Vacancy announcements are being made for old vacant positions only as the government has recently introduced the employee adjustment act.