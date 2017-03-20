Missing soldier’s search continues in Narayani river

20 March, Ratnanagar (Chitwan): A whereabouts of Nepal Army soldier who disappeared after jumping into the Narayani river along with his girlfriend is still unknown.

NA soldier, Saroj Pokharel, had jumped into the river with a woman at the Devghat stretch of the river in Bharatpur Metropolitan City – 1 on Saturday afternoon.

The police were able to rescue the woman unharmed after being tipped off by the locals, but the soldier’s whereabouts is still unknown and the search to find him continues, Chitwan’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Deepak Shrestha said.

The rescued woman has been identified as Samjhana Poudel, 18, of Bharatpur Metropolitan City – 22.

Pokharel, 22, of Bharatpur – 21 was operating with the Nepal Army’s Disaster Management Battalion – Rasaili in Chitwan at the time of his disappearance.

Samjhana and the soldier are learnt to be lovers. The police are investigating further into the incident. RSS