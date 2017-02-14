IT and Mobile Fest in Pokhara from Thursday

14 Feb, Pokhara: Federation of Computer Association Nepal – Kaski and Pokhara Electronics Entrepreneurs Association are jointly organizing the 8th Information technology and Mobile Fest in Pokhara beginning this Thursday.

The festival to be held until February 19 aims to inform the public on the latest technologies in information and communication sector to enter Nepal, Association – Kaski Secretary, Bishwas Bhandari said on Monday.

IT conference will be held during the event which will also host an extensive exhibition on technology, regional level typing competition, quiz contest, cost-free maintenance and repair of computers and mobile phones, and an exhibition of the local products related to IT.

The festival will present 125 stalls for the visitors and mobile phones of 25 varying brands will be put on sale with five to 50 % discount on offer.