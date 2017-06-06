6 June, Kathmandu: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Nepali Congress President and Parliamentary Party leader Sher Bahadur Deuba on being elected the Prime Minister of Nepal.

In a telephone conversation this evening, Modi expressed his confidence that Nepal-India relations would be further deepened during Deuba’s tenure.

According to Nepal Press Union Chairman Badri Sigdel, Indian PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to Deuba for peace, prosperity and progress in Nepal under his leadership.

In response, PM-elect Deuba assured Modi of harmonious bilateral relations and thanked Modi for his good wishes. RSS