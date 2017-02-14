Morang 11 enters final of Udaypur Rumpum Football Championship

14 Feb, Gaighat (Udaypur): Morang 11 Football Club has on Monday entered the final of the 4th Udaypur Rumpum Football Championship underway here.

Morang 11 Club booked a place in the final by defeating Sankata Club, Kathmandu by 2-1 in the first semi-final match held at the local Tharuhat Stadium.

Bhuwan Basnet of Morang 11 Club won the ‘Man of the Match’ award in today’s game and got Rs 5,000.

Himalayan Sherpa Club, Kathmandu, and Rupandehi 11 would compete for the second spot in the final in the semi-final match to be held on Tuesday.