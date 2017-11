12 Nov, Kathmandu: A motorcycle rider has died in a road accident this morning. Rup Ghale,21, of Dhading died after the motorcycle (Ba.33 Pa. 743) he was riding was hit by a taxi (Ba.2 Ja. 2344) near Singhadurbar chowk.

Severely injured in the accident, Ghale died while undergoing treatment at the National Trauma Centre, according to SP at the Metropolitan Traffic Division Umesh Ranjitkar.

The taxi driver has been taken into custody for necessary investigation and action.