3 Sept, Chitwan: Multiple landslides at various locations triggered by incessant downpour continuing since Saturday evening have blocked routes leading to Kathmandu and Narayangadh from Muglin.

According to District Police Office, Chitwan’s Superintendent of Police (SP), Deepak Thapa, landslides struck the Fishling and Ghoptevir section of the Prithvi Highway at 12:30 am. The excavators have been dispatched from Gajuri area to clear the landslide debris. Fishling is located 12 km north – east towards Kathmandu while Ghotevir is located 2 km from Mugling towards the same direction.

Landslides have also struck the Kalikhola and Mukhal among other sections along the Narayangadh – Muglin road stretch. SP Thapa said due to continuing rainfall the authorities were unable to determine the number of locations where landslides have fallen.

The responders are struggling to clear the landslides due to continuing mudslides from above the hill and the teeming downpours. The government had recently imposed a night travel ban along the Mugling – Narayangadh road stretch as the route remains prone to landslides during the road expansion work, and the monsoon downpours make the journey for travellers perilous.

The vehicles that waited all night could not move towards their destinations when the landslides blocked the routes in the morning. RSS