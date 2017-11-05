5 Nov, Baniyani, Jhapa: Three people arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in the murder of 11-year-old Laxman Shivakoti of Arjundhara-11, Jhapa have been remanded to imprisonment for further investigation.

They are Santosh Pokharel, Sudhir Pokharel and Samir Pokharel. They were arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s family. The District Court, Jhapa had on Friday ordered for their detention pending investigation, Chief of the District Police Office, Superintendent Bishnu KC said.

Shivakoti was found dead in a ditch on September 30 and his family members have accused the Pokharels of killing him. According to police, case has been forwarded against the three accused under the murder charge. Five others accused of the murder are absconding and the police is searching for them, KC added. RSS