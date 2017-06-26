26 June, Kathmandu: Muslims across the country are celebrating Eid-al Fitr with gaiety and offering Namaj prayers since the morning today.

They are marking the festival amidst religious rituals after looking at the crescent moon this morning. Today also marks the end of a month-long fasting known as Roja that is observed by the Muslims in the holy month Ramjan.

In Morang, members of the Muslim community observing the Roja took bath early in the morning today and put on new clothes for the occasion before heading to the mosques for offering the Namaj prayers.

The Muslims, after offering prayers, embrace each other and exchange Eid greetings on the occasion of Eid-al Fitr. They also give donations to the poor and helpless.

They also enjoy special dishes including the pudding of sebai or vermicelli.

Similarly, the festival is being celebrated in a grand manner by the Muslim community in Parsa, Banke, Kathmandu among other districts with a sizeable Muslim population today. RSS