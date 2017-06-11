11 June, Surunga (Jhapa): The murder of nine – year – old Ganga, the daughter of Hem Kumar Dahal of Damak Municipality – 2, was carried out by neighbour, Laxmi Prasad Adhikari, 43, police revealed amidst a press conference held on Friday.

“We are investigating why the girl was murdered,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Rajan Limbu said, adding “We have extended the custody of Adhikari for investigation in a case of murder and rape.”

The police also uncovered Rs 85,000 in cash wrapped in a plastic bag hidden in a hole dug up in the surface near Dahal’s residence on Saturday.

The Dahal family has been accusing Adhikari of stealing Rs 100,000 more than a month ago. The recovery of Rs 85,000 in the backdrop of the allegation has made the case more suspicious.

Adhikari has confessed to hacking the child to death inside her home with an axe after she saw him trying to rape her elder sister, police said.

The girl’s body was found on Wednesday with injuries in her face, head and chest. She was a Grade 2 student at the local Himalayan Secondary School. RSS