NA wins 148 gold medals in 7th National Games so far

27 Dec, Biratnagar: The Nepal Army continues to secure the top position at the end of the fifth day of the 7th National Games underway in the eastern region.

A total of 545 medals including 148 gold, 149 silver and 248 bronze have been decided till this evening. The NA has been leading the National Games by winning 144 medals including 72 gold, 40 silver and 32 bronze. The medals tally so far is as follows:

Name of team gold silver bronze total medals

Nepal Army 72 40 32 144

Nepal Police 25 24 27 76

Armed Police Force 20 18 38 76

Central region 14 26 34 74

Mid Western region 7 11 29 47

Far Western region 2 5 34 42

Eastern region 4 9 33 46

Western region 4 16 20 40