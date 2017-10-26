26 Oct, Kathmandu: Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairman and Deputy Prime, Minister Kamal Thapa, has said the issues of national integrity and democracy should be made the common agenda of all political parties.

Speaking in a programme organized by the party in the capital city Thursday, leader Thapa added that the national prosperity could be achieved if these agendas were kept in the centre by all political parties.

Deputy General Secretary of the party, Rajaram Bartaula, informed that different party cadres had joined the RPP on the occasion.

Meanwhile, RPP-Democratic has concluded its Kathmandu Valley level cadres meet Thursday itself. Addressing the cadres meet, party Chairman Pashupati Shamsher Rana urged the cadres to make the democratic alliance stronger for better result on the behalf of the party.