6 June, Kathmandu: The Ministry of Youth and Sports has run ‘one ward, ten youths’ and ‘one constituency, one enterprise’ programme as a model. A total of 2,400 youths have been benefitted from this.

At a press meet organised here today to inform different programmes run so far after his appointment as Sports Minister, Minister Daljit Shreepaili said that initiatives were underway to establish Sports Hospital and Sports University.

Minister Shreepaili shared the information that infrastructure development of stadium of international standard in each province and construction of sports infrastructure in each rural municipality and municipality has been moved ahead.

He said that a meeting of the National Sports Council has made arrangement for welfare fund, health insurance and identity cards for players and process in this regard has been forwarded.

Saying preparing the data based on youths was underway and skill and leadership development programme has been run for 500 youths, the Sports Minister said that National Sports Policy 2067 is in its final stage of revision.

A 29-point task including infrastructure development to run 18th National Games in Banke and Dang of province no 5 has been forwarded during the term of minister Shreepaili, according to the Ministry. RSS