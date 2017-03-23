National unity becomes strong after all’s aspirations are met: leader Bhattarai

23 March, Bardibas: Former Prime Minister and coordinator at the Naya Shakti, Dr Baburam Bhattarai, has said that the people empowered with all rights only could strengthen the nation and nationality.

The party has begun ‘Himal, Pahad, Tarai-Madhes Rastriya Abhiyan’, a national campaign of the party, from Mahottari today.

Speaking in a mass meeting organized in Bardibas as part of the ‘Abhiyan’ today, leader Bhattarai said that the major parties and the government should address the dissatisfactions of Tarai people as they were expressing their dissatisfaction in the constitution.

He added that the three-tier of elections should be completed by January 21, 2018 as per the constitutional provision.

The Naya Shakti leaders Ram Chandra Jha, Devendra Poudel, Pravin Mishra among others had addressed the mass meeting. RSS