12 March, Kathmandu: Naya Shakti Party Nepal has accused the main ruling political party of devising a plot to exempt Ncell, the private-owned mobile network operator, from paying income tax, thus causing a revenue loss of Rs 33 billion.

A statement issued by Naya Shakti coordinator Dr Baburam Bhattarai said the process to get the matter decided on through Cabinet instead of having it decided upon by a tax officer is a matter of encouraging tax evasion. RSS