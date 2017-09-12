12 Sept, Kathmandu: Naya Shakti Students Union’s first general convention has nominated a 151 – member Central Committee headed by Shyam Bahadur Gautam.

The general convention of the student union aligned to Naya Shakti Nepal was held from September 8 to 11. The union has nominated Tara Sharma as the Vice Chairperson from woman’s quota, Netra Chapagain as General Secretary, Bikal Poudel as Secretary in open category and Om Narayan Mahato as Treasurer.

The general convention has also nominated vice chairpersons and secretaries from various provinces and under proportional representation. RSS