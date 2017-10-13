13 Oct, Kathmandu: The Naya Shakti Party Nepal has decided to involve in the coming elections of the House of Representatives and of State Assemblies with its own election symbol- ‘left eye.’

The extended meeting of the federal secretariat of the party said in its decision Friday that as the CPN-UML and Maoist Centre in the leftist alliance have acted against the spirit of alliance, the Naya Shakti Party Nepal will go for election with its own election symbol ‘eye’.

Similarly, the party decided that it would forge electoral alliance with all political parties and people except those who deny republic, federalism, secularism, and inclusiveness.

It has kept intact its earlier decision of fielding party coordinator Dr Baburam Bhattarai from constituency no 2 of Gorkha, Krishna Kumar Chaudhary of Kailali-3, Dan Bahadur Chaudhary from Kapilvastu-1 and Prem Tamang from Rasuwa and Madan Rai from Khotang.