1 Dec, Baglung: The Nepali Congress Baglung has filed a complaint at the District Election Office demanding re-election in three polling centres in the district, alleging rigging.

The party’s Baglung district committee has registered the complaint on Thursday, four days after the first round of House of Representatives and State Assembly elections were held in the district.

Nepali Congress Baglung has alleged the leftist alliance of ‘booth capture’ at these three polling stations.

It has demanded re-election at the Dhullubanskot polling centre of Bareng rural municipality, at Painyuthanthap polling centre of Jaimini Municipality and at Bhakunde of Baglung Municipality.