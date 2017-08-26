26 August, Gorkha: Deputy Prime Minister and Nepali Congress leader Gopalman Shrestha has urged the party cadres in Gorkha to gear up for the upcoming central and provincial elections announced for November 26.

The DPM who was here to address a programme organised Saturday at the Gorkha district headquarters in honour of local people’s representatives directed the party cadres to prepare for the elections and be serious to make sure the party’s respectable position in the future polls as well.

“The elections will be held on the announced date,” he said adding that if the situation arrived to hold the elections in two rounds, they would be held first in the mountainous and hilly regions and then in the Tarai. The constitution would be implemented only with the successful completion of the three-tier election.

The NC leader went on to day that major political parties NC, CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist Center) should act more responsibly to address the existing problems in the nation.

Meanwhile, the DPM visited the famous religious shrine Manakamana Temple based in the district Saturday and performed a special pooja. On the occasion, he took stock of the progress regarding the ongoing renovation works of the temple which was heavily damaged by the 2015 Earthquake. Manakamana Temple renovation committee coordinator Narendra Babu Shrestha apprised the minister that some 85 percent works had been completed. Earlier, the government had allocated Rs 40 million to rebuild the temple. RSS