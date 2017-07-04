4 July, Butwal: Nepali Congress candidate Hira KC has been elected the mayor of Devdaha Municipality in Rupandehi district.

As per the results of the vote counting that were declared late night Monday, KC secured 10,176 votes and got elected to the post while his nearest contender CPN (UML)’S Tikaram Chapagain got 10,062 votes.

Similarly, the Nepali Congress’ panel has been elected in three wards of the municipality including to the post of ward chairperson.

Likewise, CPN (UML)’s Bidya Laxmi Gurung has been elected the deputy-mayor with 10,211 votes. Her closest contender CPN (Maoist Centre)’s Tika Neupane got 7,066 votes. The UML has won in nine wards. RSS