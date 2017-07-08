8 July, Dhangadi: Nepali Congress candidates have been elected the mayor and deputy mayor of the Dhangadi Sub Metropolitan City.

As per the final results made public this morning by the Chief Election Official’s Office, NC’s Nripa Bahadur Bad was elected the mayor with 14, 324 votes against 11, 527 votes obtained by his closest contestant, Gopal Hamal, who fought the election as an independent candidate.

In the deputy mayor's post, NC's Sushila Mishra Bhatta was elected with 17, 408 votes. Her closest contestant from CPN (UML), Rukmini Devkota, obtained 12, 763 votes.