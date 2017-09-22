22 Sept, Gaushala: Nepali Congress candidates won mayor and deputy mayor posts in Loharpatti municipality of Mahottari district.

According to Election Officer Lekhnath Luitel, NC candidate Shailendra Kumar Yadav secured 4,523 to become the mayor. Likewise, NC candidate Sarita Devi Sharma won the post of deputy ayor with 4,593 votes.

Likewise, Rastriya Janata Party’s mayoral candidate Abdul Kawari got 2,929 and deputy mayoral candidate Nisha Saha secured 3,103 votes.

Meanwhile, CPN (Maoist Centre) candidates have emerged victorious at Samsi rural municipality of Mahottari district.

According to Election Officer Kul Prasad Pandey, Maoist Centre’s Faruk Shekh elected as the chairperson of the Samsi rural municipality while Namina Devi Yadav of the same party became vice-chairperson.

Faruk Sekh secured 2,348 votes while his close contender Ramnath Yadav of Federal Socialist Forum Nepal received 2,244 votes.

Likewise, Yadav gained 1,887 votes and became vice-chair.