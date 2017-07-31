31 July, Kathmandu: The main ruling parties—Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist Centre) – have agreed to make alliance in the election of District Coordination Committee (DCC).

A joint meeting of taskforce of both parties made the agreement for alliance in some districts where both parties could not garner majority votes alone, said Nepali Congress leader Bimalendra Nidhi.

The meeting made this agreement from central-level for election alliance across the nation. According to the Election Commission, election of DCC is taking place in all districts except Province 2 after the local-level election.

Earlier, the NC and CPN (Maoist Centre) had made alliance in some places in two phases of local-level election.

Present in the meeting were NC leaders Nidhi, Dr Ram Shran Mahat and Ramesh Lekhak and CPN (Maoist Centre) leader and Deputy Prime Minister, Krishna Bahadur Mahara and leader Barshaman Pun. RSS