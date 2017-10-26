26 Oct, Kathmandu: The Nepali Congress (NC) has finalized the names of 22 candidates to contest the elections to the House of Representatives to be held in the second phase on December 7.

As per the decision taken by the parliamentary committee, President Sher Bahadur Deuba will contest the polls from Dadeldhura constituency no 1, while senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel from Tanahun-1.

Likewise, General Secretary Dr Shashanka Koirala is vying from Nawalpur constituency no. 1, leader Prakash Man Singh from Kathmandu-1, Gopal Man Shrestha from Syangja-2, Bimalendra Nidhi from Dhanusha-3 and Bijay Kumar Gachhadar from Sunsari-3.

Purna Bahadur Khadka is to contest from constituency no 1 of Surkhet, Mahesh Acharya from constituency no 4 of Morang, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki from constituency no 4 of Sunsari, Ramesh Rijal from constituency no 4 of Parsa, Dr Narayan Khadka from constituency no 1 of Udayapur, Dr Minendra Rijal from constituency no 2 of Morang, Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat from constituency no 7 of Kathmandu, Pharmullah Mansoor from constituency no 3 of Bara, NP Saud from constituency no 2 of Kanchanpur and Arjun Prasad Joshi from constituency no 1 of Parbat.

Moreover, Dr Sekhar Koirala is vying from constituency no 6 of Morang district, while Nabindra Raj Joshi from constituency no 8 of Kathmandu, Gagan Kumar Thapa from constituency no 4 of Kathmandu, Ramesh Lekhak from constituency no 3 of Kanchanpur and Narayan Bahadur Karki from constituency no 2 of Udayapur district, according to NC Party Office Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel.