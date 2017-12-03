3 Dec, Kathmandu: Nepali Congress leader Balkrishna Khand, who is also the chief of party’s election publicity committee, said that his party will garner a clear majority in the federal and provincial elections.

In a press meet here today, leader Khand added that the party will garner a clear majority so as to strengthen democracy and lead the nation on the way to prosperity.

He added that his party was in leading position in 70 constituencies out of 128 constituencies of the second phase election.