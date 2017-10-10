10 Oct, Nawalparasi: Nepali Congress (NC) general secretary Dr Shashank Koirala has been recommended as a candidate for the first-past-the-post elections of upcoming House of Representatives from eastern part of Nawalparasi district.

General Secretary Dr Koirala was recommended to contest the central parliamentary elections from Nawaparasi Constituency-1 of the Province-4.

It is the glory for the constituency to recommend NC general secretary to contest parliamentary election from Nawalparasi, commented NC central member and former Minister of State for Home Devendra Raj Kandel.

Koirala was the elected parliamentarians from the Nawalparasi Constituency-1 in 2064 and 2070 Constituent Assembly (CA) elections.

The Constituency is considered to be a stronghold of the NC.

Likewise, NC central member Kandel has been unanimously recommended from Nawalparasi Constituency-2 to contest the direct elections of the House of Representatives. RSS