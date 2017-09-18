18 Sept, The Central Work Execution Committee of the ruling Nepali Congress (NC) today held discussions on the preparations and criteria of the party contenders to the elections of House of Representatives and State assemblies.

The party chief secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel shared that the meeting held serious discussions on the issues but could not reach to a conclusion and the meeting will take decisions on Monday.

The matter in regard with the selection of body to make recommendations for election candidates will be finalised tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the NC has formed the party manifesto preparation committee under the leadership of party leader Mahesh Acharya.

Prime Minister and NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel and General Secretary Dr Shashank Koirala, among others were present in the meeting.