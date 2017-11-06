6 Nov, Bhadrapur, Jhapa: The Nepali Congress (NC), Jhapa has appealed to all to make a democratic alliance victorious in the upcoming House of Representatives and State Assemblies.

Various NC affiliated organisations made this appeal at a gathering held in Jhapa on Sunday. The speakers also concluded that the NC’s victory means to safeguard the democracy.

People from various walks of life like professors, advocates, journalists, and teachers, who support the NC, attended the programme.

Meanwhile, the NC, Jhapa started a door-to-door election campaign from today. RSS