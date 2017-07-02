2 July, Biratnagar: The Nepali Congress has kept on leading in the vote count of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor candidates in Biratnagar Metropolis under the second round of the local level election.

As per the record received recently, Nepali Congress Mayoral candidate Bhim Parajuli has garnered 4,421 votes followed by UML’s Binod Dhakal with 3,135. Similarly, Federal Socialist Forum’s Umesh Yadav has collected 2,618 votes.

Similarly, Deputy Mayoral candidate from Nepali Congress Indira Karki received 3,837 votes, while Namita Neupane from Maoist Centre got 1,806 votes.