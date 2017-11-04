4 Nov, Barpak, Gorkha: Naya Shakti Party coordinator Dr Baburam Bhattarai has said that the Naya Shakti and the Nepali Congress alliance must win the upcoming House of Representatives and State Assemblies elections for the development and prosperity of the country. The NC has agreed to support Dr Bhattarai who is running the House of Representatives polls from Gorkha constituency-2.

Claiming that he has laid the foundation for development activities during his tenure as Prime Minister and Finance Minister in different time previously, Dr Bhattarai said his victory was essential to continue development works.

He was addressing an election campaign in Gorkha on Thursday. “My filing the candidacy is not against any others, but only for peace, the constitution enforcement and stability,” he said.