23 June, Butwal: Nepali Congress (NC) senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel has said that his party would only open up avenues for local development.

Addressing an election campaign organized by NC at Butwal sub-metropolis-13, Belbas on Thursday, leader Poudel claimed that all types of sectoral development including physical infrastructure, economic, social and educational was made possible in the country under the NC leadership.

He further said NC took the leaderships for all movements so far waged in the country and brought to conclusions to steer ahead the nation and also accomplished the framing of constitution through the Constituent Assembly (CA) to institutionalize all the achievements.

At the programme chaired by NC Ward President Purswottam Basyal, Rupandehi President and lawmaker Abdul Rajjak highlighted the development works occurred under NC leadership.

Leader Poudel had addressed the election campaigns organized at Manigram of Tilottama municipality and Murgiya of Sainamaina municipality on Thursday. RSS