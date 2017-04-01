NC President Deuba appeals all to participate in election

1 April, Itahari: Nepali Congress president and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has appealed to all to participate in local-level election to establish Nepal as the prosperous state with the help of people’s representatives, holding the three tiers of election within January 14 in accordance with the new constitution.

NC President Deuba made this appeal while addressing an inaugural session of the regional conference organised by Nepali Congress Sunsari Constituency No 2 at Itahari on Saturday.

He said that saying not to participate in election by any party in any pretext was itself a betrayal to the nation as the election was indispensible to make the people empowered.

Stressing the unity among the people living in hilly, mountainous and Tarai areas was the nationality, the NC President said that no one should doubt that the country would head towards the path of prosperity soon.

NC central committee members—Bishwo Prakash Sharma, Min Kumar Bishworkarma, NC leader Dila Shangraula, Minister of State for Physical Planning and Transport, Sitaram Mehata, Sunsari NC Party President Rajeev Koirala, among others also expressed their views on the occasion stressing on the inevitability of the local level election. RSS