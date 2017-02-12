NC President Deuba refutes his alleged influence in IGP appointment

12 Feb, Kathmandu: Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that his attention has been drawn over the news report concerning the appointment of the chief of Nepal Police (Inspector General of Police) linking his name to promote deputy Inspector General (DIG) Jay Bahadur Chand to the post.

Issuing a press statement today, leader Deuba has refuted the report about his involvement as the head of the party in this connection adding that it was a pure business and jurisdiction of the Council of Ministers.

“I want to clarify through this statement that the news reports that appeared in some media linking my name to this issue is fabricated, illusionary and baseless. The right to appoint IGP rests on the Cabinet as per the law,” says the statement issued by Deuba’s aide Keshabraj Joshi.

The statement had also urged all media and concerned authorities to disseminate fact-based news.

It may be noted that the government this morning decided to appoint DIG Chand to the post of IGP.