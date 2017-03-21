NC President Deuba urges Madhesi parties to take part in local election

21 March, Kathmandu: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has urged the Madhes-centric political parties to participate in the local election.

Addressing a talk programme organized by Human Rights Organization of Nepal on ‘how to ensure political outlet in the country’, NC President Deuba urged the Madhes-centric parties to first take part in the local election, which would pave a way for amending constitution, because there was no a condition at present to garner two-thirds majority to pass the constitution amendment bill.

Similarly, former Prime Minister and CPN-UML leader Madhav Kumar Nepal said there was no option before the political parties but to hold election to take the country towards progression. Constitution would be amended as per the time, he added.

However, Chairman of CPN (Maoist-Revolutionary) Mohan Baidya argued that present constitution can not give a political outlet to the country. Therefore, all sides should be incorporated scientifically to achieve the rights, he added.

CPN (Maoist Centre) leader Matrika Yadav, Federal Socialist Forum Nepal’s Dr Shivaji Yadav, General Secretary of Sadbhavana Party, Manish Suman, Tarai Madhes Loktantrik Party’s Rameshwor Raya Yadav and former Minister Anil Kumar Jha said only constitution amendment could help address the existing problems.

Rights activists Daman Nath Dhungana, Kapil Shrestha, Subodh Pyakurel and others said election should be held by establishing rights in Madhes.

Meanwhile, speakers at a programme organized by Human Rights and Peace Society in the capital city on Tuesday itself, stressed the need of holding election to cater justice to the people. RSS