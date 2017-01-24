NC President directs party’s cadres to prepare for elections

24 Jan, Kohalpur (Banke): Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has directed the party cadres to prepare for local polls.

NC President Deuba, who arrived in Banke to unveil a life-size statue of NC leader late Ganeshman Singh, said this in a meeting organised by NC District Working Committee, Banke. He said, “Election for the three-tiers will be held. So make preparation for the same from onwards.”

On the occasion, NC Banke President Kiran Koirala familiarized President Deuba about the party’s organisational situation.