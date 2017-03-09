NC senior leader Poudel roots for timely local election

9 March, Phalebas (Parbat): Senior leader of the Nepali Congress, Ram Chandra Poudel has stressed that the local level election should be held within May 14 this year, whatever the situation.

Addressing a party cadres’ assembly at Kushma Bazar, the headquarters of Parbat district this morning, he said no other election could take place if the local level election was not held in the stipulated time.

Senior leader Poudel opined that the whole country has been gripped by election fever with the declaration of the election date and there was no reason whatever to postpone or cancel the election. He added that the local election should not be postponed under any circumstances just because the Mdahes-centric parties have demanded it.

Poudel stated that the Nepali Congress should be made the party commanding the majority in the local body election too. He also suggested creating an environment conducive for holding all the three tiers elections within the constitutional deadline forging agreement among all the parties in a package, adding that the government landed in difficulty as it forwarded the constitution amendment bill in a hurry. RSS